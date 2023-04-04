Flood warning issued for Thames River in Chatham-Kent

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Thames River in Chatham-Kent.

Here are some of the highlights:

Significant rainfall last Friday and Saturday have led to high water levels on the Thames River.

Heavy rains passed through the region Monday evening and overnight dropping over 30 mm of rain in some areas.

Smaller watercourses are on the rise again and could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.

Thames River water levels near Dutton peaked around noon Monday and these rains will keep the river high.

Thames River water levels around Thamesville to peak during the day Tuesday and in Chatham overnight into Wednesday.

Weather forecasts suggest the possibility of an additional 10 to 20 mm of rain on Wednesday.

Thames River will continue to flood the river flat from Delaware down to Chatham.

Flooding of basements of the businesses along King St. in downtown Chatham expected later Tuesday.

The LTVCA is currently operating the 6th St Dam in downtown Chatham to prevent flooding in the south end of Chatham.

Early morning views from Simcoe Lane in Chatham. pic.twitter.com/BeaMUUO1M2

Flooding of the basements of the businesses along King St. that back onto the river in downtown Chatham is expected later Tuesday.

With these rains and those additional rains forecast for Wednesday, high water levels on the Thames River in downstream areas should be expected to last into the weekend.

People are urged to take extra caution and avoid the river, ditches, and streams. The combination of slippery banks, and fast moving cold water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update this advisory as necessary.

The flood warning will be in effect until April 7.