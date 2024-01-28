Flood warning issued from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority

Rainy weather prompts a renewed warning from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

A flood warning was issued as the Thames River continues to rise from Delaware down to Chatham.

An additional 5-10 mm of rain has been forcasted for the next 24 hours.

The Sixth Street backwater dam and pumping station in Chatham is now operational.

Ice has now 'largely' cleared the Thames River.

A warning of possible basement flooding along King Street in downtown Chatham was also issued due to high water levels.

This advisory is in effect until Thursday.

