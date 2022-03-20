Flood warnings and watch issued along Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued flood warnings and a flood watch along the watershed.

The agency says flood warnings are in place Sunday from Elora to West Montrose and along the Speed River in Cambridge.

Water levels are expected to reach high levels by the afternoon in West Montrose before coming down later in the week. Property owners in areas of concern are being notified of conditions, according to officials.

Mill Run Trail under Highway 401 at Blackbridge Road in Cambridge will continue to be closed due to water levels along Speed River.

The flood watch is in place for all other areas along the Grand River watershed.

The GRCA says the anticipated 10-15 mm of rain in the forecast will elevate water levels throughout the week.

The public is being asked to stay off of all water bodies.

The warnings and watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.