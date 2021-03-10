With warm weather and sun followed by rain in the forecast, flood warnings are now in effect for parts of the region.

The Grand River Conservation Authority upgraded its flood watch to a warning as temperatures of up to 15 degrees Celsius are expected in the coming days. Environment Canada also warns that there is a chance of showers from Wednesday night until Thursday night.

The GRCA also said that between 10 and 15 millimetres of rainfall across the Grand River watershed this week could result in significant snowmelt and increased runoff into local waterways.

The authority said flows in those local waterways will continue to rise, which could cause flooding in at-risk areas.

There's also concern that ice in waterways will break, which can lead to flooding in areas that are prone to ice jams.

Officials have issued a flood warning for several areas in the region including New Hamburg, Ayr, Grand Valley and St. Jacobs.

The City of Kitchener on Wednesday released a number of measures residents can take to reduce the risk of flooding in their neighbourhoods.

Officials encourage people to clear snow from around foundations, window wells, downspouts and eavestroughts.

They're also advising residents to stay off of ponds at any time of the year, but especially now as temperatures rise. That can lead to unpredictable ice conditions, which can change quickly.