Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw

Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.

As of Monday morning, flood warnings are in place for the towns of Banff and Canmore, and the hamlet of Exshaw.

BANFF

According to the Town of Banff, trail closures are anticipated along the river and sandbags are being prepared. The town's fire department has readied its response trailer as well as temporary dams to be placed along Birch Avenue.

People in the town's lowest areas, primarily along Birch Avenue, are encouraged to prepare a 'Go Bag' with essential items in case the area is evacuated. The Town of Banff will send alerts to residents via email, text or the Voyent Alert app.

All Banff residents and visitors, especially children and pets, should stay away from riverbanks.

For the latest on flood concerns in Banff, visit Town of Banff – Emergency Planning.

Alberta Environment and Parks has issued a Flood Warning for the Bow River at Banff, Canmore and Exshaw https://t.co/5r3PPW9Bjv Stay away from riverbanks and closed trails as water is fast moving & high turbidity conceals debris. https://t.co/aQZ3Ttl7vA (Pic from 2013) pic.twitter.com/LRHkU0shER

CANMORE

The Town of Canmore is monitoring groundwater levels, steep creeks and the Bow River. Town officials say issues are expected in low lying areas if the town receives in excess of 50 millimetres of rain.

The existing flood mitigation work along Cougar Creek is expected to ensure the flow in the channel is maintained.

The pathway under the Bow River Bridge in Canmore was closed last week. Additional trails will be closed in Canmore along the Bow River if rising water levels present a safety risk.

For the latest on flood concerns in Canmore visit Town of Canmore – Emergency Alerts.