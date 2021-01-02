The heavy rain that has marked the end of December and the beginning of January on Vancouver Island has river levels rising.

On Saturday, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre upgraded its high streamflow advisory for eastern Vancouver Island to a flood watch, saying the Englishman and Nanaimo rivers could overflow their banks as rain continues to fall.

Shortly after the flood watch was issued, several properties in the region were put on evacuation alert, meaning residents should be prepared to leave if necessary.

The Cowichan Tribes First Nation issued an evacuation alert for seven different areas of reserve land, asking residents to consider leaving the area immediately if their safety is at risk or if flooding looks imminent.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to a declared evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the nation said.

A map of the affected areas can be found in the alert notice.

The Regional District of Nanaimo also issued evacuation alerts for two properties: 1698 Wilkinson Rd. in Nanaimo and 380 Martindale Rd. in Parksville. Both addresses appear to be mobile home parks.

Details on the evacuation alerts can be found on the regional district website.

As of Saturday evening, no evacuation orders have been issued.

Saturday's storm caused several other issues around Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

BC Ferries cancelled four sailings due to inclement weather, and the Comox Valley Regional District issued a boil water advisory, citing high turbidity caused by recent snow and rain.