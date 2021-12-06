Flood watch in effect due to windy conditions along Lake Erie shoreline

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for some Lake Erie shoreline areas due to high winds in the region.

ERCA says because of the breezy conditions Monday afternoon and lasting through the evening, the warth in effect for the following areas:

Western shoreline of Pelee Island and islands within the western basin of Lake Erie; and

Municipality of Leamington, west of Point Pelee National Park (Pigeon Bay)

Wind is currently blowing out of the west above 30 km/hr over Lake Erie. These conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day reaching speeds up to and over 50 km/hr sustained out of the west and west-southwest directions.

These conditions are expected to start early in the afternoon and last until late Monday night, eventually dissipating by Tuesday morning.

West winds of this magnitude are expected to temporarily lower water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie; however, in areas where there are deeper water, strong wave activity is expected to cause significant splashing and spray, and may also cause damage to shoreline structures.

For the Essex Region, larger/strong waves are expected along the west shoreline of Pelee Island (Township of Pelee) and the area west of Point Pelee National Park (Municipality of Leamington), specifically along Robson Road and southerly along Point Pelee Drive (County Road 33).

In addition to splashing, spray and potential damage to shoreline structures, there is an increased risk of accelerated erosion with the predicted wind conditions.

ERCA says the West Shore Road on Pelee Island is of special concern as waves can cause significant erosion and damage to the shoreline protection works along the roadway.

Should waves be strong enough, there is an additional risk of damage to the West Shore Road roadway surface.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers,

streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.