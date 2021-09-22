Flood watch in effect for shoreline areas from Windsor to Lakeshore

Strong winds have prompted the Essex Region Conservation Authority to issue a flood watch for the Lake St. Clair shoreline from Windsor to Lakeshore.

ERCA issued a shoreline conditions statement earlier Wednesday, but upgraded the alert due to strong winds which are slated to continue at speeds of 45 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h until early Thursday morning.

The flood watch will be in effect for the shoreline from Windsor to Stoney Point until around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasts then predict winds will shift south at speeds of 40 km/h with gusts up to 45 km/h during this time a flood watch will be in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline including South Pelee Island until Friday around 11 a.m.

ERCA encourages people to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams and shoreline areas during heavy rainfall and wind events.

Slippery banks, waves and fast moving water can be dangerous.

ERCA officials will continue to monitor the conditions and update accordingly.