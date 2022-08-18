Flood watch issued for Essex, Kingsville and Leamington: ERCA

A flood watch has been issued for the Essex area Thursday in response to a slow moving thunderstorm that has developed over the region.

According to a press release issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), the development of “a sudden and relatively stationary thunderstorm” which formed near Essex urban centre has prompted a flood watch for Essex, Kingville and Leamington.

ERCA says the storm has the potential to dump 50 to 100mm of rainfall in a short period of time.

People are encouraged to monitor local forecasts for new developments, and to avoid rivers, streams and shorelines areas during significant rainfall and wind events for their own safety.

The advisory is in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 19.