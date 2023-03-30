Flood Watch issued for Rideau River

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the Rideau Valley, warning of potential flooding along the Rideau River this weekend.

In a statement, the conservation authority says with heavy rain in the forecast this weekend and the residual snowpack still intact in some areas, potential flooding could begin in low-lying areas starting on Saturday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow on Friday and Saturday.

"Since early March, we have experienced a very gradual snow melt with some precipitation across the Rideau Valley Watershed," the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority said in a statement.

"As such, snow remains in some parts of our watershed, most prominently in the City of Ottawa and the Tay River watershed, which indicates a potential for flooding in low-lying areas adjacent to any rivers, creeks or ditches."

The conservation authority says based on the weekend forecast, water levels and flows are expected to increase in all waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed. Officials say the following areas may see flooding:

Smaller creeks and streams in the lower Rideau Valley Watershed, including in the city of Ottawa. The conservation authority says low-lying roads and waterfront properties adjacent to Stevens Creek and any connected creeks or ditches may see flooding

The Rideau River near Kars

The Rideau River near Becketts Landing and Kemptville Creek, particularly the areas around Hilly Lane, Rideau Glen Lane, Golf Course Lane and Barts Lane.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says water levels in the upper watershed lakes are "presently near normal for this time of year."

Ottawa River

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels and flows in most locations along the main stem of the Ottawa River are currently below average for this time of year.

"Based on forecast warmer temperatures and rainfall, water levels and flows are expected to increase over the coming week and should remain close to seasonal values," the board said in a statement on Thursday.