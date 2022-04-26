Flood watch: Rising water levels on the Mattagami River a growing concern

The Timmins flood advisory committee issued a flood watch Tuesday for the Mattagami River.

"The committee reports that the most recent streamflow information for the Mattagami River watershed shows that the elevation of many area rivers and streams are still rising in response to the recent precipitation and continued snowmelt," the group said in a news release.

"There is still a substantial amount of snow remaining in outlying areas, so the upward trend is expected to continue."

A flood watch message is a notification to the public of the potential for flooding.

"On the Mattagami River system, water elevations are continuing to rise and could reach the critical first stage flood level over the coming days," the release said.

"Residents at this point in time may experience some flooding of low-lying areas."

City residents living near lakes and rivers are reminded to remove unsecured material and equipment from shoreline areas as water elevations rise. They should also be prepared with a household emergency plan should a flood emergency be declared.

"Parents are again asked to let their children know about the dangers of playing in and around lakes, rivers and streams," the group said.

Because conditions can change quickly, the committee will provide regular updates should the need arise.

Residents can visit the MRCA website for the latest information on watershed conditions and public advisories, or to sign up for flood notifications via email.