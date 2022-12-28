Flood watches still in effect for much of Vancouver Island

The province is continuing to warn Vancouver Island residents of potential flooding following a series of winter storms over the past week.

Flood watches were issued for all areas of the island, except for northern Vancouver Island, on Monday and remain in place Wednesday.

Flood watches are in effect for south, central, west and east Vancouver Island as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a high streamflow advisory is in place for northern Vancouver Island.

A flood watch means water levels may reach or exceed riverbanks, causing flooding in areas near rivers.

A high streamflow advisory is less severe and means that river levels are expected to rise rapidly, but are not expected to cause flooding.

Some minor flooding in low-lying areas beside rivers may still occur in regions under high streamflow advisories, according to the province.

Recent heavy rains, combined with melting snow and king tides, prompted an evacuation alert for some properties near the Chemainus River in North Cowichan on Monday. The alert was then extended through Tuesday.

The municipality says it will reassess the need for the evacuation alert later Wednesday.

A map of affected properties can be found on the North Cowichan website.