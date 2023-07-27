Flooding aftermath: Bedford residents clean out their homes

As floodwaters from Friday’s thunderstorm recede, families living on Union Street laboured tirelessly to clean out their basements, and salvage what they could of their home.

Throughout the day, Afshin Sadghi, along with his family and friends, have been cleaning out their newly-renovated basement which was damaged by the floods.

Sadghi said he is fairly new to the area and did not know it was a flood zone.

“I called insurance about the flood and the sewer and they said no it’s not covered because the house is on a flood zone,” he explained.

Sadghi invested $200,000 into making the basement units which he hoped would help with some of his bills, but instead this flood has made it financially crippling.

“Our interest rate went up because of the recent hike. I borrowed money from relatives to help pay for the renovations and to lose it all…I don’t know what to do,” said Sadghi tearfully.

His neighbours, Chris Wade and his son David, were cleaning out their basement, tearing apart the dry wall and removing the insulation to prevent mold.

As the clean-up progresses, the financial strain loomed over Chris’ head.

“I’m very worried because I’m looking at retirement in seven years and this is going to affect my retirement. The value of the house was apart of that retirement plan. Obviously, I [have] got no value in the house,” he said.

Chris said despite paying ‘top-dollar’ his insurance refused to cover it.

“’I’m in a flood zone’ they said. I thought it would be covered but it only covers fires,” he said.

Already on his fourth waste container, Wade said since the water receded he has been working 14 hours to empty and clean out the basement.

Since the flood, Wade said his wife is devastated, and that she along with their daughter are staying in Bridgewater until the house is ready for their return.

“My wife had cancer and with the smell of the oil around our property we thought it would be best for her to be away from it all,” said Wade.

The basement and backyards of the homes on Union Street smell of oil.

Both Wade and Sadghi told CTV News that they know of homes in their area that lost their oil furnace in the flood. This mixed the floodwaters with the oil, which then seeped into their backyard and basements.

Just a block from Wade and Sadghi, lives 77-year-old Walter Fowler.

Fowler has lived in the area for the last five years. Living with him are his daughter, son and grandkids.

The family had plans to sell the house and travel across North America to fulfil Fowler’s dream, however that is not in the plans anymore.

“We want to make it happen for him,” said Fowler’s son Wayne. “But with all the damage to the house we wouldn’t be able to afford it anymore.”

Like others on their street, their basement is filled with mud and severely damaged belongings. He said emotional toll is immense.

“It’s caused so much damage and so much grief for the family. It’s been hard,” said Wayne.

Wayne along with his kids lived in the basement units of the house. Now they all live on the main floor without power or hot water.

“We’re at a point where now it’s shifting gears to (the) point where we’re thinking about beds. We’ve lost our privacy,” he said.

Wayne said it’s his family that reminds him and his dad to keep going and put on a brave face.

“My dad is my strength and I am my daughter’s strength. I’m emotional but I have to tough it out. What else can we do?”

The families in this community say as of right now, with weeks of clean-up ahead, they are taking it day by day.

GoFundMe's have been set up for both the Wade, and Fowler families.

