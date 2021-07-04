Flooding and small sinkhole caused by water main burst in north central Edmonton

A water main in north central Edmonton burst Sunday morning, causing a small sinkhole and some flooding to homes.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton that they responded to calls of a water main break located in the area of 116 Avenue and 101 Street after 11:30 a.m. Water spread to 115 and 117 Avenues as well.

Once on scene, firefighters saw a small sinkhole had developed and that some residents reported flooding in their homes.

EPCOR is on scene and assisting fire crews responding to the water main break.

There is no word on how many homes have been affected.

EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton that it is too early to say what caused the break or what repairs could be required.

"Our first priority is to stop the flow of water and ensure public safety," EPCOR said in a statement.

A few other water main breaks were affecting Edmontonians Sunday, including along Stadium Road near Commonwealth Stadium and 66 Street and Yellowhead Trail.

More to come…