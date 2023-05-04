Flooding closes ferry connecting Cumberland with Masson-Angers

The spring flooding along the Ottawa River is affecting more than just homes, residents and properties in the Ottawa area. It has also shut down ferry access across the river.

The ferry connecting Cumberland and Masson-Angers, used by commuters to cross the Ottawa River in Ottawa's east end, is temporarily closed due to high water levels on the river.

"We use the ferry if we’re going to go to let's say Mont Tremblant or if we’re going to pick up something on the Quebec side. It’s a much faster commute for us to just pay the money and cross,” says Carie McBain.

McBain lives near the Cumberland-Masson-Angers Ferry, and while she can see it from her backyard, it’s currently not running.

"I saw the sign go up not too long ago, saying they were flooded out … saw the pictures, which is kind of sad."

Roads leading to the ferry's docks are currently covered with water. Late Tuesday night, the service was temporarily closed due to flooding, creating quite the detour for passengers.

CTV News drove from the Ontario side at the ferry access point to the Quebec side through downtown Ottawa during midday traffic on Thursday. The total trip took nearly an hour, instead of the minutes it takes for the ferry to cross the river.

One of the nearest crossings now is the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to the west, detouring through Ottawa and Gatineau. To the east, the Hawkesbury crossing adds about an hour in each direction.

According to the Ecolos website, the ferry service between Clarence Island and Thurso is also closed due to flooding.

The Cumberland Ferry is used by a variety of travellers.

“A lot of Quebecers that go out to work in Ottawa and the weekend is reverse – so people from Ontario go up north to the cottage, and we have all kinds of transport trucks," says Sylvain Lamoureux with Traversiers Bourbonnais.

He says the ferry last closed due to flooding for 10 days in 2017. In 2019, it was closed for 25 days due to flooding on the Ottawa River.

"We’re hoping to be 7 to 10 days, cause I don’t think the water level will reach the height that we had in 2017 and 2019."

The service employs 40 people; the majority have been affected by the closure.

"We have like 30 employees that they’re not working at all. We give them some shifts for night watch, we have to have someone here all the time."

Lamoreux is hoping Mother Nature co-operates.

"We’re just hoping for some sun and heat, for the water levels to go back down."