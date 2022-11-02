iHeartRadio

Flooding closes Merlis Belsher Place


image.jpg

Merlis Belsher place is closed following a water main break on Monday night.

A staff member said the community dressing rooms were flooded when she started work in the morning.

They cleaned up the water with a floor scrubber machine and mops, she said.

The water has been taken care of, but the rink will remain closed until the repairs are complete.

12