Flooding concerns in parts of B.C. amid 'unusually high' snowpack levels

There's an elevated risk of flooding in parts of B.C., with rivers and streams at peak levels and an above-average snowpack that hasn’t significantly melted.

Emergency management officials said as of Thursday afternoon, approximately 300 people are under evacuation order in and around Terrace. They warned others in flood-prone areas to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Pader Brach, executive director, regional operations at Emergency Management B.C., said what's different this year is the need for people in those regions to find a place to stay.

"With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, (officials are) expecting a lot more travel, a lot more commercial accommodations being filled, including public facilities and venues that would have been absent or more vacant last year," he said.

The Liard River in the north is under a flood watch, which means it could spill its banks at any time.

Armel Castellan with Environment and Climate Change Canada said while the northern part of the province would see a warming trend in the coming weeks, in the south, the cold and wet weather is expected to continue.

The snowpack is currently at 165 per cent of normal levels, said Dave Campbell, the head of the River Forecast Centre. His assessment is the flood risk in the province is “elevated.”

"The snow levels that we've got right now are unusually high – probably something that we see once every decade or so," Campbell added.

For the lower Fraser River, a high streamflow advisory is in effect, for many of the same regions that experienced flooding last year due to an atmospheric river. Officials say the situation now is different because this is a seasonal trend and they know, more or less, what to expect.

"We can watch that snow melt we've got a better handle on how that is coming down," pointed out Campbell.

If you’re in a flood-prone area the advice is to pack a go bag, arrange a place to stay, and pay attention to the weather and alerts, even if you're travelling.