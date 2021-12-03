Flooding concerns on road leading to Peggy's Cove

Despite a multi-million dollar upgrade to Peggy's Cove, there's concern part of the road leading to the iconic lighthouse is too low grade – it keeps flooding, including after Thursday's rain.

The wind and the waves attracted a few thrill seekers to lighthouse Friday.

“We decided to take a weekend to do a little bit of sightseeing and Peggy’s Cove is a place I haven’t been in a long time,” says tourist Libby O’Hara.

“It’s one of the best destinations in Nova Scotia that I know so that’s why I’m here,” adds another visitor.

The destination drew 700,000 tourists before the pandemic, and more are anticipated in the coming years following multi-million dollar upgrades to everything from sidewalks and washrooms, to an accessible viewing deck.

But the area councillor says something has been overlooked.

“This morning there was a foot of water and it was just a continuous stream to the other side of the road,” says Pam Lovelace.

According to Lovelace, the province's lack of a stormwater management program is to blame for the lack of drainage.

“I’d like to see engineers come in here and actually look at what should have happened with this road, it was upgraded, you can see it’s quite low in that area,” she says.

In a statement to CTV News, Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works says, "The department is aware of the situation. Staff are actively investigating options to remediate the problem on Peggy's Point Road and find a solution that works for the community and users of the road."

Lovelace hopes that happens sooner than later.

“People are coming down that hill quite fast and they don’t recognize that there is a very soft shoulder there and they could end up in the water,” she says.

In the meantime, Lovelace says a request has been made to the province to put up some caution signs warning drivers of the potential hazard.