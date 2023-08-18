Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls

It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.

The water has begun to recede – but officials said there is still a danger of more flooding.

Lakeside property owner Mitch Bujold told CTV News he is glad water is receding and that he can now access his gazebo, which sustained minor damage.

“There is people out there that did have some damage done, with the water, so I feel for them,” said Bujold.

“But the water will go down again and, I mean, hopefully, next summer it will be back to normal. But, for now, all the sandbags you see here, they’re all going to stay there until next spring. I’m not going to move them.”

The issue is not over though according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), their officials said water levels are still dangerously high.

The MNRF said there are plans now underway to pump water out of the lake to areas where it can properly drain into the Abitibi River.

“The ministry is working with its partners and local stakeholders to find ways to expedite the work given the emergency,” the MNRF said in an email to CTV News.

“Appropriate steps are being taken to ensure these efforts do not cause unintended environmental or ecological harm to the lake, surrounding area and community.”

Temiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof said it is reassuring to see the response from the ministry and the Town of Iroquois Falls.

“If no action was taken and the water was allowed to be this high, in freezing temperatures, this would have been a disaster area,” he said.

Vanthof said the solution will still take time and that pumping is a temporary solution that needs to be done carefully.

“It’s going to take somewhere from 30 to 45 days,” he said.

“Then, we’ll be able to see what permanent damage has been done.”

Then the ministry said it intends to create a new outlet channel in the coming months, to ensure water drains from the lake properly in the future.

CAUTIOUS RELIEF FOR THE BUJOLDS

Bujold said at least there is actually something being done about it.

“I mean, it’s been a long summer, people have been waiting a long time for answers,” he said.

“They finally got answers on what they’re going to do.”

Vanthof said the final steps will likely take place in the late fall and urges that people not use watercraft on Nellie Lake in the meantime – as to not to disturb water levels and potentially cause further damage.