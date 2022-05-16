Flooding impacts surgeries at Truro hospital; Patients in labour will be sent to IWK or New Glasgow

Flooding at a hospital in Truro, N.S., is impacting surgery and diagnostic imaging services, which means pregnant patients will have to travel to Halifax or New Glasgow, N.S., to give birth.

The flooding happened in the medical device reprocessing department at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre Monday morning.

Nova Scotia Health says the department sterilizes surgical instruments used in all surgeries performed at the facility.

Elective surgeries and some diagnostic imaging procedures booked for Monday have been postponed, but emergency surgeries will continue.

Pregnant patients who believe they are in labour, and arrive at the CEHHC over the next 48 hours, will be assessed and diverted to the IWK Health Centre or the Aberdeen Hospital, depending on which hospital is closer for the patient.

Nova Scotia Health says the hospital’s maternity team will be contacting pregnant patients who are expected to deliver over the next few days to discuss an alternate birth plan.

An obstetrician and nursing staff will still be available at the hospital to support pregnant patients in the event of an emergency or unplanned delivery.

The hospital’s team will also continue to provide prenatal care.

Nova Scotia Health says teams are assessing the extent of the water damage to the space and equipment.