Flooding no longer expected along the Gatineau River

Water levels along the Gatineau River are not expected to exceed flood stage this weekend, sparing homes from possible flooding.

"After five days of municipal crews on standby, we have solid projections, and they look good," the city of Gatineau said Friday afternoon.

Modelling suggests water levels will remain "below flooding" this weekend, just days after the city warned of possible flooding like back in 2019.

The city of Gatineau is moving from "emergency" to "monitoring" mode.

"Gatineau crews remain on standby and ready to step in if necessary as the situation evolves," the city said.

Residents are asked to "remain vigilant" and keep an eye on Gatineau's website and social media channels for any updates.