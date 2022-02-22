Flooding possible as rain falls in southern Ontario

Rising temperatures and significant rainfall could lead to flooding in southern Ontario.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has put a flood watch in place for its watershed. Ten to 15 millimetres of rain is expected in the latest system, but officials said milder temperatures are more of a concern for the area. The warm weather brings a possibility of ice and snow melt, and ice jams remain a concern for local waterways.

“We don’t expect a lot of flooding from the rainfall and runoff that are occurring right now,” said Cam Linwood with the GRCA. “With cooler temperatures on the back end of the storm, we’re not really going to see significant flooding from those types of activities. But, it’s again those ice jams, where ice can back up and cause that water to come up pretty quickly.”

A flood warning is in place for Cayuga in Haldimand County due to an ice jam in that area.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, with rain expected to last into Tuesday evening.