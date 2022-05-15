Flooding possible as rainfall continues in Sask.
Environment Canada and the Water Security Agency (WSA) are advising residents of the potential for localized flooding, as parts of the province see another rainfall warning heading into the weekend.
Sean Osmar from WSA said people should be taking safety precautions.
“If you see fast moving water, stay away from it, don’t try and cross any water if you’re not sure of the depth of it. You might see water over road and it’s hard to see underneath so don’t try and cross any water like that where you cannot see the bottom,” he said.
Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain through the southeast part of the province with some parts expecting to get up to 80-90 mm of rain.
“The major system down in the southeast should be okay, we still have pretty decent storage available at Rafferty and Boundary Dam,” Osmar said.
“What we’re really keeping our eye on is some of the smaller tributaries in that area.”
WSA will continue to provide updates on the potential for flooding.
