A new rainfall warning has been issued for parts of B.C.'s South Coast, with up to 60 millimetres expected to fall in some areas Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says locals should expect "a wet start to the new year," as another storm system is approaching. Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound regions will all be impacted, the forecaster says.

"Heavy rain is expected to develop by this evening and continue through Friday night," the warning posted early in the morning says.

Over the next 24 hours, rainfall totals on the North Shore and heading east towards Coquitlam and Maple Ridge could amount to 40 to 60 millimetres. The Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound area are likely to see similar levels, with most rain falling during the day on Jan. 1.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the warning says.

On Wednesday, parts of B.C. were under rain, wind, snow and storm warnings. Many of those notices have since ended.