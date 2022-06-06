Flooding possible in low-lying areas in the Sault

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is issuing a flood outlook statement to residents regarding current watershed conditions.

Flood forecasting and warning are part of the Conservation Authority’s provincially mandated responsibilities. This statement is sent out so that residents can be informed and aware.

The weather forecast calls for moderate to heavy rainfall by Tuesday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts are 20 to 50 mm, with an additional 5 to 10 mm rainfall expected due to thunderstorms.

"Currently, local rivers, creeks and streams are flowing at normal levels," the authority said in a news release.

"Forecasted rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed. There may be localized flooding in areas with low drainage."

The flood control channels owned and maintained by the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority are currently flowing at normal levels. The flood control channels will experience a rise in water levels. It is important to remember that the water in rivers, streams and the channels will be fast flowing during and after the rainfall event.

"Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from the flood control channels and all waterways," the release said.

"Flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery. Please keep children and pets away from waterways during this time.

The statement is in effect until June 10.