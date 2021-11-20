Flooding prompts new evacuation alert for B.C.'s Manning Park, Eastgate, San Ang communities

The ongoing impacts of this week's intense storm have prompted a new evacuation alert for nearly 150 properties in B.C.'s Manning Park, Eastgate and San Ang communities.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert Saturday morning, citing the "potential danger to life, health, and property" posed by floodwaters in parts of Electoral Area "H."

Residents living in the affected areas have been told to pack essential items such as government ID and medications, and have plans to transport any loved ones or neighbours with disabilities should the alert be upgraded to an order.

The full list of properties under evacuation alert is available of the RDOS website.

Officials have also urged residents who remain in flooded areas to be aware of potential hazards, such as "fallen or unstable trees or utility poles, damaged gas and power lines, or possible contamination."

Due to concerns about contaminated well water, the RDOS has advised residents to only drink bottled water, or to contact the Interior Health Authority for information on treating their well for personal use.

Anyone who is unable to care for themselves during flooding is urged to leave home immediately, the district said. Those who need assistance getting out can contact Emergency Support Services.

"Residents should understand the risk of staying. Emergency response crews may be limited or unavailable due to road access issues or other issues related to the flooding such as downed power lines or washed out driveways," the RDOS said in a news release.