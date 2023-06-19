Flooding prompts numerous alerts in Yellowhead County, Edson

The Town of Edson declared a state of local emergency Monday due to rainfall and flooding, which later also prompted the evacuation of a nearby hamlet and a shelter-in-place order for another.

The emergency in Edson began just after noon on Monday after more than 85 millimetres of rain "in a very short time."

Phone lines and internet were down and a number of roads were closed as crews worked to minimize damage in the town west of Edmonton.

"All of our staff resources are deployed dealing with flooding concerns throughout the community," Mayor Kevin Zahara said in an update shortly after the emergency was declared.

LOWER ROBB EVACUATED

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, residents of Lower Robb were told to leave immediately.

The hamlet is located about 60 kilometres south of Edson in Yellowhead County.

The part of the community that was evacuated was "being impacted by rising river water," the evacuation order read.

Additionally, Highway 47 about six kilometres south of Robb was closed by a mudslide.

A reception centre was opened at the Robb Multiplex/Curling Hall for evacuees and anyone who needed information.

Residents could also call 1-833-334-4630 for information or help leaving. Anyone experiencing an emergency situation because of the flooding was encouraged to call 911.

PEERS BRIDGE 'COMPROMISED'

Then, around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the hamlet of Peers, northeast of Edson by about 40 kilometres.

The alert agency said Peers' bridge was "compromised," but did not describe the extent of the damage.

"Emergency responders will assist residents in getting out of the area."

The bridge is located in the southwest part of the community on Range Road 143A.

FIRE, THEN FLOODING

With the state of local emergency in place, Edson will receive more resources from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency and surrounding municipalities, the mayor explained.

Road closures include the area of 6 Avenue and 40 Street and 6 Avenue between 47 and 48 Street, Edson CEO Christine Beveridge said.

Thirteen properties had reported flooding as of Monday afternoon, Beveridge added.

Anyone experiencing flooding is asked to call the after-hours emergency line at 780-723-6300

Edson residents returned home last week after wildfires forced them away from the community for the second time in a month.

To end the update, an emotional Zahara told residents it's been "incredibly difficult" in recent weeks.

"Today is hard to watch, to see people struggling with their homes. But I'm incredibly proud of our staff here at the Town of Edson and all emergency responders, and thank you, we'll have a further update tomorrow."