Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Minnedosa
The Town of Minnedosa, Man., has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the region.
The declaration was issued Tuesday and will be in place until June 15.
“The Town of Minnedosa is encountering flooding that requires prompt action to prevent harm of damage to the safety, health or welfare of persons located within the boundaries, of the Town of Minnedosa, and to prevent damage to property within those boundaries,” the declaration reads.
The town said water levels have been steady overnight, and sandbags and pumps from the province have arrived. The fire department has started going door to door to give notices for potential evacuations.
A reception centre for people needing assistance has been set up at the Minnedosa District Arena, located at 19 Second Avenue Northwest. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 204-867-3119 or after hours at 204-867-3119.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.
