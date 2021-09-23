Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign
Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign.
-
26-year-old man charged after Red Deer break-and-enter shootingA 26-year-old man from Red Deer faces charges in connection to a confrontation with police during a break-and-enter call.
-
Saskatoon City Council to decide on parking patios running year roundSaskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.
-
Skunk with jar stuck on its head rescued by Calgary police constablesWednesday night, thanks to a couple brave Calgary police officers, a real-life Pepe Le Pew became Pepe Le Whew.
-
'Irresponsible and dangerous': Hinshaw offers stern warning about COVID-19 partiesAlberta Health is investigating whether an Edson party advertising itself as a “get COVID” event to build up natural immunity to the virus actually happened.
-
'Not helpful': Nickel skips another mayoral forum, has BBQ insteadWhile five front-running mayoral candidates faced off in a forum Thursday afternoon — the other candidate, Mike Nickel, was serving hot dogs in the parking lot of his campaign office.
-
Missing woman last seen at business in Thompson: RCMPManitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a woman last seen at a business in Thompson over the weekend.
-
Club members push back over proposed changes to Cedar Hill Golf CourseThe president of the Cedar Hill Golf Club says a report from District of Saanich staff recommending changes to the operation df Cedar Hill Golf Course will hurt the club and its members.
-
Redevelopment proposed at site of Cambridge Hotel on Pembina HighwayA proposed development on Pembina Highway could see the Cambridge Hotel demolished and replaced with a residential apartment building.
-
Edmonton considering implementing proof-of-vaccine bylawMayor Don Iveson says the city is examining whether it should follow Calgary’s lead in implementing a bylaw requiring businesses to check for proof of vaccinations.