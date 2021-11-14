Floods, slides close highways in B.C. Interior as atmospheric river drenches province

Two highways in B.C.'s Interior were closed Sunday due to debris on the roadway as a result of the heavy rain hitting the province this weekend.

Around 10:30 a.m., DriveBC tweeted that Highway 1 had been closed due to rocks on the road north of the Sailor Bar Tunnel, north of Yale, B.C.

Later, around noon, the provincial agency shared news that the Coquihalla Highway had also been closed due to a mudslide.

Video shared with Castanet News shows muddy water and debris filling one set of lanes on Highway 5 and spilling over the concrete barrier into the other lanes.

Some serious flooding/landslide on the #Coquihalla right now, near the Great Bear Snowshed. Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has already been closed due to a rockslide.

The slide is located between exits 202 and 217 at the Zopkios Brake Check, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed, according to DriveBC.

The agency recommends using Highway 3 as an alternate route and says no estimated time of reopening is available for the Coquihalla.

Photos of the Highway 1 closure shared by Castanet show a large amount of water spilling across the highway just east of Popkum Road

Much of the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior is under rainfall warnings Sunday. In the Fraser Canyon, as much as 80 millimetres of rain was forecasted to fall, with Environment Canada warning that heavy downpours could "cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

Between 60 and 90 millimetres of rain were forecasted for the Coquihalla Highway, with the potential for wet snow in the evening at the Coquihalla Summit.

The atmospheric river drenching the province is expected to continue until Monday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.