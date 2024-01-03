Floradale Road reopens after early morning crash in Elmira
CTV News Kitchener Digital Content Producer
Jennifer K. Baker
Floradale Road in Elmira has reopened more than 12 hours after a vehicle knocked down a hydro pole.
The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Waterloo regional police said that, due to poor weather conditions, the driver lost control and hit the pole, causing it to fall onto Floradale Road.
The driver was not hurt.
Floradale Road was closed between Church Street West and Listowel Road for most of the day.
Police posted to the social media platform X, just after 7:30 p.m., that the road had reopened.
-
-
Read all about it: Halifax newsstand finds new ownerIn a day and age where people are glued to their screens, one of Halifax’s oldest magazine stores remains popular and now has a new owner.
-
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIUOntario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
'Dangers our officers face': Olds RCMP cruisers struck by stolen carMounties say their members are concerned after a rise in stolen vehicle crimes where suspects have rammed RCMP vehicles during attempts to escape.
-
Lucky Orillia woman buys winning ticket moments before the drawLouise Wilkinson bought her tickets to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) 50/50 raffle half an hour before the draw on December 28.
-
National Ribbon Skirt Day aimed at empowering Indigenous women and girlsThursday marks the second annual National Ribbon Skirt Day – a day to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous women and girls.
-
Two suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacyPolice are searching for two suspects involved in an alleged knifepoint robbery at a Richmond Hill pharmacy earlier this week.
-
Elliot Lake suspect charged with using a stolen debit cardOne person has been charged after a debit card stolen during a break-and-enter in Elliot Lake was used to make several fraudulent purchases.