Florida driver who fled officials at Sault border crossing arrested in Sudbury

A Florida resident who drove a vehicle across the U.S. border in Sault Ste. Marie earlier this month refused to stop for border officials and managed to flee the city.

He was arrested a day later in Greater Sudbury, but it took a spike belt for police to apprehend the suspect.

In a news release Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were called Jan. 7 at 9:51 p.m. about a vehicle with Florida plates.

The driver failed to stop for the Canada Border Services Agency at the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie “and then traveled in an unknown direction,” police said.

Then at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 8, OPP in Greater Sudbury spotted a vehicle with Florida plates with an equipment violation and again, the driver failed to stop for police.

“Later that morning, the vehicle was located by OPP on Highway 17 in West Nipissing and a spike belt was required to successfully stop the vehicle and subsequently arrested the driver,” police said.

The 27-year-old driver from Florida has been charged with resisting arrest, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and not having a red light on the rear of the trailer.

The accused was held for bail court, then remanded back into custody and reappear at the Ontario Court of Justice this week in North Bay.