Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect

An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit charged 30-year-old Clayton Lee Casper after executing a search warrant on Monday at his Outlook home, seizing his electronic devices for forensic analysis, says a Saskatoon police news release.

Saskatoon police spokesperson Brad Jennings told CTV News the Dade County office of the FBI contacted the Sask. ICE unit with evidence that a suspect based in Outlook was luring a child in the US over the internet.

There is no indication Casper was creating his own child abuse material and it is not believed there are any victims in Saskatchewan or Canada, said Jennings.

Casper was released from custody on numerous conditions.

The ICE unit is a partnership of the Sask. RCMP, Regina police, Saskatoon police and Prince Albert police.