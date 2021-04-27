Florist warns Winnipeggers to get Mother's Day orders in early this year

With Mother's Day less than two weeks away, a Winnipeg florist is warning those looking to buy flowers to get their orders in early.

Michele Pitre, the owner of Norwood Florist Design Studio, said she has been warned of a global flower shortage caused be reduced commercial flights and trucking, along with flooding in some flower-growing countries.

All this has her concerned for Mother’s Day orders. Her advice to those who usually wait to the last minute—you may want to think ahead this year.

"Order with your favourite local florist. Contact them immediately and let them know if this is a beloved family tradition for you," she said.

"Please let them know as soon as possible, because we will be doing our best to fill all orders."

Pitre said on top of the Mother's Day rush, flower sales have increased 30 per cent in the pandemic.