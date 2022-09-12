Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police

A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.

Monday afternoon, just hours after releasing his photo and description asking the public for help identifying the man, Sudbury police said the suspect has been arrested.

The indecent act allegedly happened on Leslie Street on Sept. 5.

"Information provided was that the man had been seen exposing himself while walking along the sidewalk," Sudbury police said in a news release Monday morning.

He has been charged with performing an indecent act, nudity and public disturbance.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they appreciate all of the tips and information received.

The accused will be released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16, police said Monday afternoon.

Photos of the suspect were released by police along with a description:

White male 30-40 years old

Short, dark hair and balding on top

Beard

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt and gym shorts, flip-flops and sunglasses.

While the man has not been reported as aggressive, police are reminding residents to follow these personal safety tips:

Walk with a partner or in a group, especially at night

Tell someone where you are going and when you’re expected to return

Always carry a fully charged cell phone

If you feel you are in danger or threatened by someone, call police immediately and provide as much information as possible regarding physical and clothing descriptors

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers 705-222-TIPS.

The allegation has not been proven in court.