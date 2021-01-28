New research out of the University of Alberta shows top-level student athletes make mental health a priority.

The study followed six female athletes through the 2019 season – who were deemed to be excelling in both sport and mental wellness – and found in the off-season the athletes actively worked on strengthening their mental health.

"They connected with family and friends, they did things they like – so a couple mentioned, 'I went for hikes,' or, 'I did this kind of stuff I don’t have time for in the season' – and then they planned out what they were going to do to manage their time in the season," kinesiology faculty PhD candidate Kurtis Pankow told CTV News Edmonton.

Once the season started, the athletes focused on maintaining their mental health by "managing their commitments, communicating with coaches and looking for positives."

And in the post-season, participants reflected on the season and took a break from the sport.

"Being able to build their mental health in the pre-season required them getting time off from their coach, being able to maintain their mental health in-season in part depended-largely on getting time off – like having scheduled time off like bye weeks from the season – and then in the post-season, the same thing, they needed time off," said Pankow.

The researcher said the results show student athletes need a "system" that allows for breaks and said the study could guide policy decisions that may help other student athletes in the future.