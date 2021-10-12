Flowers left at scene of deadly crash in Wetaskiwin County

A memorial has been started at an intersection south of Edmonton where a car crash killed two local teens and left three others in grave condition.

Flowers and a stuffed owl sat at the intersection of Highway 814 and Township Road 475, east of Millet, Tuesday morning as the victims’ friends prepared to go back to school.

The teens killed on Oct. 8 have not been publicly named but were identified as two Grade 12 students at Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

The school’s superintendent told CTV News Edmonton support services would be available to those returning Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to the families involved in this situation,” Peter Barron said. “This is incredibly tragic and it’s going to be very hard on a lot of people. The ripple effect of this is going to be significant and we just want to embrace these families and hug them close during this difficult time.”

There has been no update on the condition of the three survivors since they were taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.