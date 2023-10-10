Flu and COVID-19 vaccines available to all in Renfrew County by Oct. 30

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is rolling out its fall flu and COVID-19 vaccine campaign this week, starting with the people most at risk of severe infection.

"We are already seeing an increase in COVID-19 illness across Renfrew County and District," said Dr. Jason Morgenstern, Medical Officer of Health at RCDHU, in a news release. "Later this fall, we also expect an earlier and more severe flu season than typical years. Altogether, we anticipate another serious respiratory illness season, with impacts on our community and healthcare system. I strongly encourage everyone eligible to receive their updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines, which will help you to stay healthy while also protecting those most vulnerable in our community."

The RCDHU says clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccines opened Tuesday for people who are at the greatest risk of illness from these viruses. The clinics are open on a walk-in basis, with no appointment required.

You can find a list of locations here.

Eligible residents include:

Residents and staff of congregate living settings (e.g., chronic care facilities, retirement homes)

Pregnant individuals

Individuals 65 years of age and older

All children 6 months to 4 years of age (influenza only)

Individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Métis, and their household members

Individuals 6 months of age and older with underlying health conditions, per National Advisory Committee on Immunization (Influenza, COVID-19)

Members of racialized and other equity deserving communities

Health care workers and first responders

High-risk individuals are eligible to receive the new COVID-19 XBB 1.5 vaccine if it has been 6 months (168 days) since their last COVID-19 vaccination or known COVID-19 infection.

Starting Oct. 16, individuals at high risk of infection will also be able to visit participating pharmacies for their vaccines.

The RCDHU says COVID-19 and flu clinics will be open to anyone six months of age or older with no appointments as of Oct. 30.