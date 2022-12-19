Flu cases hit 20-year high in Sudbury area

After being kept low thanks to COVID-19 measures in place the last couple of years, the number of flu cases in the Sudbury area has hit a 20-year high.

The first confirmed case was in October, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Monday, at least two months earlier than normal.

“As of Dec, 16 we had received reports of 300 laboratory confirmed local cases of influenza,” Dr. Imran Adrian Khan, public health physician with the health unit, said in a news release.

Influenza A is the only type of influenza virus circulating locally that has been identified through testing, the release said.

“In addition to a high number of influenza infections, we continue to see ongoing COVID-19 transmission and illness,” the health unit said.

“Public Health reminds everyone to follow simple protective measures to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses to protect yourself and others over the holidays and through the winter season.”

Measures include getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster, wearing a mask when in a crowd, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.

For more information about influenza or COVID-19 and on how to get vaccinated, visit the health unit’s website or call them directly at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).