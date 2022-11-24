Flu cases overtake COVID-19 counts according to latest provincial report

There were more accounted for cases of the flu than COVID-19 between Nov. 6 and 19, according to Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP).

In that time frame, the report shows a total of 1,069 influenza cases, compared to 901 COVID-19 cases.

“Overall, respiratory virus activity is increasing in Saskatchewan – particularly influenza,” the province said in its report.

The report indicated that detection of influenza cases has increased from 68 to 635 cases over the past four weeks, which is a test positivity rate of 32.2 per cent, the highest of all respiratory organisms.

Weekly visits to emergency departments for respiratory-like illnesses are double what they were compared to the previous reporting period and are now 56.5/1,000 visits.

COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalization numbers remain higher than numbers seen with influenza.

There were 25 COVID-19 related deaths reported from Nov.6 to 19 as opposed to just one influenza death in the same time frame.

There was also 294 COVID-19 hospital admissions compared to 193 for influenza.

The complete report can be read here.