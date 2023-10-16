Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
Immunization bookings opened last week, with an online tool available on the government's website.
A number of pharmacies are also administering.
All Albertans six months old and older are eligible to get the shot.
AHS recommends anyone interested in a COVID-19 shot should wait until at least three months after their last dose or three months since last testing positive for the illness.
The province says this year's shot is effective against the latest version of the Omicron variant.
Albertans will be able to get both shots in the same sitting, but the online booking tool only allows them to sign up for one.
AHS says in those situations, Albertans only need to notify the worker that they want both vaccines.
According to the latest provincial data, there were 857 new COVID-19 cases last week.
Fifty-seven people have died since Aug. 27.
