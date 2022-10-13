Flu immunizations open next week in Alberta, COVID hospitalizations up

Health officials are urging Albertans to get their flu shot this year after warnings of a difficult influenza season ahead.

Beginning Oct. 17, the flu vaccine will be available at Alberta's public health clinics, pharmacies and other locations.

The campaign begins as health officials are warning of a particularly tough season after Australia suffered through one of its worst in the last five years.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it looks to cases in the Southern Hemisphere to base its own influenza strategy.

The government says there are 40 cases of influenza in Alberta presently and 14 of those are in the Calgary health zone. Ten people have been hospitalized, with two patients admitted to intensive care units.

Flu immunizations are available for all Albertans aged six months and older, but those under five must be immunized at an AHS clinic or physician's office.

FLU RESISTANCE DOWN

Health experts are also warning about the increased risk of children contracting influenza after two years of relatively low circulation of that virus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adults may also have a lower resistance for the same reason, said Dr. Susy Hota, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor with the University of Toronto.

"Our immune responses get boosted to some degree when we see these viruses more frequently," she said.

"We haven't really had that over the last two years. So people could get more symptomatic and pick up these infections and notice them more the next couple of years."

In the meantime, COVID-19 is still sending Albertans to hospital, some with serious complications.

The latest data from the province says there are 1,014 people in hospital because of the virus and 31 of those patients are in the ICU.

Alberta Health says 46 people have died from COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

More information on Alberta's influenza immunization program can be found online.