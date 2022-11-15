Flu season has arrived in Ottawa

Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Canada is officially in the midst of a flu epidemic. The latest report shows an 11.7 per cent test positivity rate, an increase of more than six per cent in two weeks.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health says its positivity rate rose to 9.4 per cent last week, exceeding the seasonal threshold of 5 per cent.

"This indicates we are at the start of an influenza epidemic. The start to this year’s influenza season is earlier than typical," a statement from OPH said.

Heather Simon brought her children, Henry Scott and Finley Scott, to a Westboro pharmacy in the middle of the day after being told she could drop in without an appoint for a flu shot and COVID vaccine.

“I’m very concerned about my children’s health, staying healthy and everything. I’m hearing about the crisis in children’s hospitals and the impact for care of children is terrifying,” she said.

This comes as the country deals with a spike in RSV and COVID-10 cases.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says he doesn’t believe a mask recommendation is going to be enough to curb a surge.

“Flu is going to get worse and persist for several months,” Bogoch said. “We’re going to deal with this in the winter; January, February and the tail end of March.”

And it’s children who are the most affected, adding to the strain on children’s hospitals.

CHEO’s CEO Alex Munter tweeted Tuesday that three little kids had to be resuscitated at the hospital’s emergency department. The previous day, there were four.

Health officials are recommending people mask up, stay at home when they’re sick and be up-to-date on their vaccines.

Simon says, now that both of her boys have their flu and COVID shots, she can rest a little easier.

“Any type of respiratory illness that we can avoid getting and keeping everyone safe and out of the hospital is what we want to do,” said Simon.