Flu season hits Waterloo region
Flu season has officially returned. Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed its first two lab-confirmed cases of influenza on Wednesday.
Officials said in a news release that the flu is expected to circulate at elevated levels this fall and winter alongside COVID-19.
“The symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 and the common cold or are very similar. You can get a fever, cough, sneezing, muscle aches, body pain,” said Dr. Adelle-Lisa Chang On, with Region of Waterloo Public Health.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness is being advised by public health to:
- Stay at home until you do not have a fever and your symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours (or 48 hours if you had nausea, vomiting or diarrhea)
- For 10 days after your symptoms started:
- Wear a well-fitted mask in public spaces
- Do not visit persons in hospitals, retirement/long-term care homes, or persons who may be at higher risk of illness (e.g., seniors and immunocompromised persons)
- Seek medical attention for severe or worsening symptoms, or if in a high-risk group
Public health is urging the public to get the flu shot as soon as it is available, which will be in early October for those who are at high risk. In November the flu shot will be available to the general public.
