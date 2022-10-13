Flu season is just around the corner; experts expecting a spike in cases

Pharmacist Greg Richard administers close to 500 flu shots each year. Now with winter approaching, flu season is about to get busy once again.

“Flu shots are going to be available to book starting next week on Oct. 17,” said Richard, who added by Oct. 24, things will ramp up and he will start putting needles in arms.

“Here at our pharmacy, we can immunize anyone from two and up.”

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Lisa Barrett said there are causes for alarm and concern heading into this flu season.

“We have already noted that Australia has some of the most cases they have had in five years," said Barrett, who is worried that this severe version of the virus could soon arrive in Canada.

“My concern is we are going to see the same thing, and people are not remembering to get vaccinated and then we will not have enough capacity to look after everybody.”

Barrett also said over the past two years, wearing masks helped minimize exposure and spread, as well as keep flu numbers down worldwide.

“When you put respiratory precautions in place, people don’t spread the virus," said Barrett. "That’s likely the reason why we did not see a lot during COVID-19.”

Her advice for this flu season is for people to get vaccinated and adhere to public health recommendations.

“Masking, staying home when you are sick and those sort of things,” said Barrett.

According to Richard, given the complexities of COVID-19 over the past two years, he's now bracing for the worst this flu season.

“I would say this year, we are unsure about what flu season will look like and if we will have high numbers,” said Richard.

Even more reason he said, to get a shot and be best protected heading into this flu season