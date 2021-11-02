Flu shot vaccines in high demand in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotian's have been lining up to get their flu shot.

More than 495,000 doses have been ordered by the province this year - nearly 2,000 more than in 2020.

"There was a thought that maybe there would be a vaccine fatigue this year, but people are taking this vaccine quite seriously," says Graham Mackenzie, the owner of Stone's Pharmasave in Baddeck, N.S.

Mackenzie says most of his customers are seniors. He adds while the high dose flu shot is recommended, it can be difficult to find for some.

He says that doesn't mean people in that age group should wait.

"We know the flu is going to be worse this year. Last year, we saw with the distancing and the masking and washing hands did prevent the flu, but this year, because we're out more, there's going to be more flu," he says.

Nova Scotia's Health Minister says the province doesn't receive real-time data, but have heard local pharmacies are seeing a demand for the shot.

Some pharmacies in the Halifax area have actually run out.

"I think the supply within the store, that there's demand and their allotment is gone, but we actually have lots in the province so, people shouldn't be concerned at all that we don't have vaccination," says Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia's Health minister

Thompson recommends calling your pharmacy or go to a neighbouring pharmacy that does have supply.

In Baddeck, Mackenzie says he's into week two of giving out doses and is awaiting shipment for his second batch of vaccinations.

"We're doing walk-ins today, but we prefer people book it. So, they can come in and get out quickly. But today, since we're getting through the first order of our vaccine, we just figured we'd take walk-ins," added Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, the province says any Nova Scotian who wants a flu vaccine will be able to get one.