Flu shots available across the north starting this week

Health officials are reminding the public that flu shots will be available Nov. 1. Experts say getting the influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever.

Health officials across the country say they are expecting heightened flu activity this season. In Sudbury, the health unit is stressing the importance of getting the flu shot.

“With this fall season coming upon us we know that so many respiratory viruses are circulating and potential there for co-infection of influenza and COVID-19,” said Desiree Venne with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

“We’re also protecting those individuals who could transmit influenza to these highest-risk individuals. Influenza is a more serious illness and can cause very, very serious illness and complications.”

The health unit wants residents to know it’s safe to get the flu shot even if you’ve recently had the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So, it’s been shown that it is very safe to receive co-administrations meaning receiving the influenza vaccine as well as your COVID-19 booster or bivalent dose on the same on the same date or appointment,” said Venne.

Vaccinations will be available at the health unit, participating pharmacies, as well as individual health care providers.