Flu shots now available for Ontarians six months and older

Starting Tuesday, Ontarians aged six months and older are able to roll up their sleeves and get their flu shot for free.

The provincial government is strongly encouraging Ontarians to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible.

"After two years of quieter flu seasons, now as things are opening up more and people are doing more things, we're going to be seeing more flu circulating this year," said pharmacist Neil Malhotra from Apothecare Pharmacy in Kitchener.

Bivalent booster doses, which offer broader protection against COVID-19 and its variants than previous COVID-19 vaccines, are available for anyone 12 and older.

“Getting your flu shot as early as you can helps keep each other and our most vulnerable loved ones healthy,” Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said in a news release. “It is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time, so if you have yet to receive your booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you should get both shots now.”

The flu shot will be widely available at doctor and nurse practitioner offices, some public health units and participating pharmacies. Malhotra says the added protection is especially important this year.

"Getting a flu shot isn't just protecting yourself, it's also preventing more hospitalizations which is a further strain on the healthcare system," said Malhotra.

He adds while you can get both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time – it should be spaced out for one age group.

“The only group we for sure recommend splitting up by two weeks is under the age of five. They should wait two weeks in case there is an adverse reaction [so] we can tell if it's the flu shot or the COVID vaccine,” Malhortra said.

According to experts, the flu shot is especially important for children under the age of five, people who are pregnant and seniors. Those populations are more at risk of serious complications from the flu.

So places like Apothecare Pharmacy are trying to make getting a flu shot as easy as possible, even without an appointment.

"Most of the time we can fit people in. If they want to walk-in or pop in, they may have to wait a little bit just after another vaccine. But there has been enough access [to the shots] this year and we still have lots of availability," Malhotra explained.

In September, the province prioritized the most vulnerable, by providing them with the initial supply of the flu vaccines at places like long-term care homes and hospitals.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Ontarians need to remain vigilant by getting the flu shot as soon as it becomes available.

“To further reduce the chances of catching and spreading the flu and to keep everyone as healthy as possible this fall and winter season, Ontarians are also advised to wash their hands often, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, wear a mask especially in crowded indoor spaces if you are at high risk or if you feel it is right for you and stay at home when feeling sick,” said Dr. Moore.

Some pharmacies also have the high-dose flu vaccine for seniors.