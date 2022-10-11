Flu shots now available in Sask.

Flu shots are now available to all Saskatchewan residents six months of age and older, the province announced in a news release Tuesday.

Residents will also be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the same appointment, the province said.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at public health clinics, pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.

Saskatchewan residents who are 65 and older will be eligible to receive the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine for the first time this year.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reassured the public that there is no danger to getting a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot in the same appointment.

"According to Health Canada, flu vaccines are proven to be safe and can be given at the same time as other vaccines," Saskatchewan Health Authority COVID-19 Immunization Co-Chief Dr. Tania Diener said in the news release.

"No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines."

For more information or to make a vaccine appointment visit www.4flu.ca.

Individual or group bookings can also be made by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).