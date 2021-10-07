Flu shots will help protect heath care system during COVID-19: Saskatoon pharmacist

A Saskatoon pharmacist says getting the flu shot will reduce hospitalizations and doctor's visits and help conserve health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's important that everybody who's eligible gets their flu vaccine. Just with everything going on, I think it's a great reason to talk about it and maybe encourage people to get the flu vaccine," said Harinder Grewal, who owns a Shoppers Drug Mart.

No wait is needed between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot, she said. It would even be safe to get them at the same time, she said.

While flu symptoms are often mild - feeling run down, or getting a sore throat or a fever - people with chronic health conditions or who are immunocomprimised are at higher risk of hospitalizations and further complications, she said.

"So it is important that the flu can be quite serious. So that's why we want to definitely recommend people getting their flu shot.

The flu shot will be available to the general population in Saskatchewan starting Oct. 12.